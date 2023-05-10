IAMGOLD Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 26,951 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,745% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,461 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 48.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.89.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.40. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). IAMGOLD had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $207.20 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

