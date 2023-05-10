Ibex Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.4% of Ibex Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,909.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,731,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,219,876,000 after buying an additional 37,754,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $54,256.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,760 shares in the company, valued at $14,165,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,991,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $54,256.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,165,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,133 shares of company stock worth $7,233,467 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $106.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.75. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. StockNews.com began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

