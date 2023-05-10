Icahn Enterprises Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:IEP)

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 6,088 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 16% compared to the average daily volume of 5,256 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Icahn Enterprises Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ IEP opened at $37.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.54 and a beta of 0.75. Icahn Enterprises has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $55.55.

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is -1,739.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Icahn Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Icahn Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.