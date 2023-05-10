Icahn Enterprises Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:IEP)

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 6,088 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 16% compared to the average daily volume of 5,256 call options.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Icahn Enterprises Stock Up 3.7 %
NASDAQ IEP opened at $37.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.54 and a beta of 0.75. Icahn Enterprises has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $55.55.
Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is -1,739.09%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Icahn Enterprises
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Icahn Enterprises
Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.
