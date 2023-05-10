ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $216.00. The stock traded as high as $206.74 and last traded at $201.15, with a volume of 89312 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $184.04.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICU Medical

ICU Medical Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ICU Medical by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in ICU Medical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in ICU Medical by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in ICU Medical by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -67.04 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.04.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $578.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Featured Stories

