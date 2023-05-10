IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,066 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,385,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,969,000 after buying an additional 1,466,351 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,950,358,000 after buying an additional 687,715 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,875,000 after buying an additional 610,266 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $96.61 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $141.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.35 and its 200 day moving average is $103.11. The company has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 439.64%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLR. Barclays upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.92.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

