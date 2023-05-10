IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on STLD. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.13.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $97.52 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $136.46. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.17 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.05%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

