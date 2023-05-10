IFP Advisors Inc Grows Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,116,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 1,507.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 200,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 188,369 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 111,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 69,122 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Price Performance

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June stock opened at $38.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.18.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

