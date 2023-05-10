IFP Advisors Inc Has $279,000 Stock Position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 39,715 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 54.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 2.4% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:LGI opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average is $15.09. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.07 and a 52 week high of $18.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0934 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

