IFP Advisors Inc Has $297,000 Stock Holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 18,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 50,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

NASDAQ LAND opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.38. Gladstone Land Co. has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $32.63.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is -127.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LAND. Oppenheimer raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

About Gladstone Land

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.