IFP Advisors Inc Has $301,000 Stock Position in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RINF. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000.

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF Price Performance

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF stock opened at $32.26 on Wednesday. ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $36.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.79.

About ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF

The ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (RINF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to US TIPS and short exposure to US Treasurys of equal maturity, gaining when yields on Treasurys increase relative to those on TIPS. RINF was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by ProShares.

