IFP Advisors Inc Has $304,000 Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 7.9% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 731.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after buying an additional 70,645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at $5,887,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $152,424.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $152,424.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,270 shares of company stock worth $1,025,096 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cogent Communications Trading Down 0.9 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Shares of CCOI opened at $64.72 on Wednesday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $75.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.20 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.93.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 1,681.89%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

