IFP Advisors Inc Has $311,000 Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cintas were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,840,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 77,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,975,000 after acquiring an additional 49,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

Cintas stock opened at $461.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $448.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $470.23.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.25.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

