IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 629.8% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Acas LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at $354,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $31.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.68 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.73.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

