IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Baidu were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,481,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,069,000 after buying an additional 664,373 shares in the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,205,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,993,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 5,704.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,230,000 after buying an additional 402,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,078,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $361,721,000 after buying an additional 358,213 shares in the last quarter. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on BIDU shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.82.

BIDU stock opened at $119.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.08 and its 200 day moving average is $124.53. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $160.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

