IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 82.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,184 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,367,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 688.4% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 119,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 104,543 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 235.3% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 279,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,807,000 after acquiring an additional 195,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 384,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,968,000 after acquiring an additional 15,035 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.23 and a twelve month high of $49.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.56.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.