IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 2,253 Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

MD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of MD stock opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $23.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.33.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $513.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.68 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

