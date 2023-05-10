IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 84.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 966.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE opened at $113.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.20 and a 200-day moving average of $113.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $136.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.9525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.