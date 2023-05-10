IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 47.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 73.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 120.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WRB. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WRB opened at $58.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $56.04 and a 12 month high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.24.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.28%.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.