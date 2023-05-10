IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Match Group were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTCH. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 18.5% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,394,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,335,000 after buying an additional 2,868,749 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 280.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,592,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,062,000 after buying an additional 2,647,743 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Match Group by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,093,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,816,000 after buying an additional 1,547,256 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 350.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,169,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,854,000 after buying an additional 910,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 263.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,055,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,404,000 after buying an additional 765,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Match Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Match Group from $70.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer cut Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Match Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Match Group from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

Shares of MTCH opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $87.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $787.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

