IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,259 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 167.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

VXF opened at $136.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.21. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $155.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.