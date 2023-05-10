IFP Advisors Inc Sells 159 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DECK. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 0.5 %

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $496.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $452.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $212.93 and a 52 week high of $498.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

DECK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $466.54.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total transaction of $14,414,082.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,981,059.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,650.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total transaction of $14,414,082.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,981,059.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

