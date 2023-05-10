IFP Advisors Inc Sells 20,018 Shares of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF (BATS:UVIX)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF (BATS:UVIX – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,018 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,344,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF in the 4th quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF in the 4th quarter worth $256,000.

Get 2x Long VIX Futures ETF alerts:

2x Long VIX Futures ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:UVIX opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.52.

2x Long VIX Futures ETF Profile

The 2x Long VIX Futures ETF (UVIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Long VIX Futures index. The fund tracks an index that provides 2x daily leveraged exposure to a portfolio comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. UVIX was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2x Long VIX Futures ETF (BATS:UVIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 2x Long VIX Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2x Long VIX Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.