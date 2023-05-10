IFP Advisors Inc Sells 2,025 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in PPL were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of PPL by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 461,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 18,262 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $1,691,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 549,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,056,000 after purchasing an additional 77,666 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PPL by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in PPL by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PPL

In other news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPL Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PPL opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $31.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.37.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. PPL’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

