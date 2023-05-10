IFP Advisors Inc Sells 203 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,395,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,919,000 after buying an additional 87,442 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,511,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 425,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,676,000 after acquiring an additional 109,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in Moody’s by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 12,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $305.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $299.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $335.91.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total transaction of $837,227.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,381.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCO. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.27.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

