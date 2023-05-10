IFP Advisors Inc Sells 21,940 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,940 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter worth $487,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 500,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,464,000 after purchasing an additional 45,629 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter worth $232,000. Vista Investment Management increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 175,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 50,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter worth $1,490,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VRIG opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average is $24.85. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.07.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This is a boost from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

