IFP Advisors Inc Sells 2,429 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,065.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 0.2 %

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $312.15 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $381.81. The stock has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ODFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $386.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.32.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.