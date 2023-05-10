IFP Advisors Inc Sells 47,554 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,715 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47,554 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PHM opened at $67.73 on Wednesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $68.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.51%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,688,536.71. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 87,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,047.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,688,536.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,047.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,917 shares of company stock worth $17,650,743. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

