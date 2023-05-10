IFP Advisors Inc Sells 6,986 Shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,986 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund stock opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $4.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.87%.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

