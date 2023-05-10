IFP Advisors Inc Trims Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Communities Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE SUI opened at $134.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $117.63 and a one year high of $172.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.41.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.32 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 215.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $222,765.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,919. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sun Communities to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

