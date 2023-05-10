IFP Advisors Inc Trims Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,785,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,216,414,000 after purchasing an additional 91,826 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,604,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $635,459,000 after purchasing an additional 74,027 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 5.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,442,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,810,000 after buying an additional 415,430 shares in the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,336,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 145.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NRG stock opened at $31.30 on Wednesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

NRG Energy Cuts Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. On average, analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.377 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently -19.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NRG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

NRG Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.