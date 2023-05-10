IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,365 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BBY. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $72.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.76. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $402,655.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,409.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $402,655.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,409.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,774 shares of company stock worth $4,477,413. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Best Buy Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Articles

