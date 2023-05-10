IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Crocs were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $2,615,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,659,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $738,702.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,154,829.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $2,615,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,659,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,581,640 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of CROX opened at $116.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.47 and a 200-day moving average of $112.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $151.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.76 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 98.41% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CROX. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Crocs from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.