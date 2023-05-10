Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage stock opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. Impac Mortgage has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.90.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

