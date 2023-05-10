Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Trading Up 8.0 %
Impac Mortgage stock opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. Impac Mortgage has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.90.
About Impac Mortgage
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Impac Mortgage (IMH)
- How to Buy Southwest Airlines Stock
- Lucid Group Bottomed, But The Outlook Remains Cloudy
- Shoals Technology is an EV and Solar Play Just Getting Started
- Under Armour May Have Just Bottomed
- Skyworks Solutions: Another Crack in the Consumer Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.