Innoviz Technologies (INVZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 17th. Analysts expect Innoviz Technologies to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ INVZ opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.50. Innoviz Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $6.21.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INVZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the first quarter worth $38,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 51.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

