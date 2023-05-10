Innoviz Technologies (INVZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 17th. Analysts expect Innoviz Technologies to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Innoviz Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ INVZ opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.50. Innoviz Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $6.21.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently issued reports on INVZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 6th.
Institutional Trading of Innoviz Technologies
Innoviz Technologies Company Profile
Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innoviz Technologies (INVZ)
- How to Buy Southwest Airlines Stock
- Lucid Group Bottomed, But The Outlook Remains Cloudy
- Shoals Technology is an EV and Solar Play Just Getting Started
- Under Armour May Have Just Bottomed
- Skyworks Solutions: Another Crack in the Consumer Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.