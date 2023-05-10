Insider Selling: Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) CFO Sells 12,138 Shares of Stock

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 12,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $1,432,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $115.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $119.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.57.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.2% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 22,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4,646.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 93.8% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 39.6% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

