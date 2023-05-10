Insider Selling: First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Major Shareholder Sells 70,250 Shares of Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 70,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $1,634,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,447,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,944,040.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $46.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.28). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is presently 68.36%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 432,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,893 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after buying an additional 74,304 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 52.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 117,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FIBK shares. Stephens raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group started coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

