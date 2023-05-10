Insider Selling: Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Vice Chairman Sells 29,764 Shares of Stock

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $339.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $328.33 and its 200 day moving average is $316.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $364.57.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.