Insider Selling: PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total transaction of $2,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,634,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,181,792.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $129.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.97 and a 12-month high of $139.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19.

Several research analysts have commented on PTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in PTC by 24.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,044,000 after purchasing an additional 32,060 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 101.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth $1,004,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PTC by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

