Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $47.00. The stock had previously closed at $37.94, but opened at $44.00. Intapp shares last traded at $44.02, with a volume of 223,808 shares traded.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Get Intapp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 62,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $2,199,011.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,016.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John T. Hall sold 128,518 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $4,437,726.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,006,438 shares in the company, valued at $172,872,304.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Moran sold 62,543 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $2,199,011.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,016.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 418,960 shares of company stock valued at $16,075,879. 48.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intapp Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Intapp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Intapp by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Intapp by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intapp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Intapp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.52 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 29.75% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.