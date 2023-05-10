InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Insider Daniela Barone Soares Acquires 150 Shares of Stock

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Rating) insider Daniela Barone Soares purchased 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5,428 ($68.49) per share, for a total transaction of £8,142 ($10,273.82).

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

Shares of IHG opened at GBX 5,492 ($69.30) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,429.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,211.15. The firm has a market cap of £9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,288.62, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 4,174 ($52.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,796 ($73.14).

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous dividend of $0.44. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6,826.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About InterContinental Hotels Group

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($69.40) to GBX 6,200 ($78.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,850 ($73.82) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 5,550 ($70.03) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,000 ($75.71) to GBX 6,200 ($78.23) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,750 ($72.56) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,836.67 ($73.65).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

