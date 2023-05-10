InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Insider Daniela Barone Soares Acquires 150 Shares of Stock

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Rating) insider Daniela Barone Soares purchased 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5,428 ($68.49) per share, for a total transaction of £8,142 ($10,273.82).
InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance
Shares of IHG opened at GBX 5,492 ($69.30) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,429.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,211.15. The firm has a market cap of £9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,288.62, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 4,174 ($52.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,796 ($73.14).
InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous dividend of $0.44. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6,826.35%.
About InterContinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.
