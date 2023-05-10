International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 96,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,892,000 after acquiring an additional 35,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 89,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,424,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $90.31 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.53 and a fifty-two week high of $135.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.