International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Shares Down 8.2% on Disappointing Earnings

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $88.39 and last traded at $89.20. 762,183 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,925,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.14.

The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is -44.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IFF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.53.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFF. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth about $2,691,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 65,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 570,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,790,000 after buying an additional 78,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 39.7% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 73,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 20,831 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 7.0 %

The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.99.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

