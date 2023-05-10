Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 766,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,528 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 221.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $18.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.29.

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

