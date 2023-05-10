Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 551,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,692 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF worth $13,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,148,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 220.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 254,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 175,310 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 363.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 142,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 111,474 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,612,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,892,000.
Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSEARCA IDHQ opened at $26.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.51. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $27.39. The stock has a market cap of $137.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.88.
Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Company Profile
The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.
