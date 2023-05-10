Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 161,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,826 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $12,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $74.00 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $68.22 and a 1 year high of $83.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.72.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.