Investors Buy Large Volume of Blue Apron Put Options (NYSE:APRN)

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 16,420 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 25% compared to the average volume of 13,147 put options.

Blue Apron Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of NYSE:APRN opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -2.94. Blue Apron has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $8.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Apron

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APRN. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Blue Apron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Blue Apron in the second quarter worth $52,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Blue Apron in the first quarter worth $67,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Blue Apron in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Blue Apron by 75.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm is involved in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M.

