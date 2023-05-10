Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 4,025 call options on the company. This is an increase of 107% compared to the average volume of 1,947 call options.

Insider Transactions at Elanco Animal Health

In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $432,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Elanco Animal Health

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 281.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 257.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 0.5 %

ELAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

ELAN opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $24.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -62.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Further Reading

