Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 3,315 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 90% compared to the average volume of 1,742 call options.

Insider Activity at FOX

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in FOX by 1,117.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in FOX by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOX Price Performance

FOXA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.39.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $31.68 on Wednesday. FOX has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $37.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FOX will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Further Reading

