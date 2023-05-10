Investors Buy Large Volume of iShares MSCI Japan ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 41,463 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 704% compared to the average daily volume of 5,157 call options.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $60.04 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $47.64 and a 52-week high of $60.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Japan ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Valence8 US LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 62.9% during the first quarter. Valence8 US LP now owns 227,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,358,000 after purchasing an additional 87,906 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 270.1% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 377.7% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.