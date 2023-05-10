Investors Buy Large Volume of SandRidge Energy Put Options (NYSE:SD)

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,420 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 102% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,198 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SD. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 33,379 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $688,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in SandRidge Energy by 36.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,866 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 8,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the first quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SD stock opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $518.16 million, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.34. SandRidge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.42.

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 40.61% and a net margin of 96.37%. The firm had revenue of $56.11 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

SandRidge Energy, Inc is an oil and gas company. It engages in acquisition, development, and production activities. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

